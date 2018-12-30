Sioux City
Norman L."Rocky" Rothman, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Rocky was born on April 17, 1928, in Sioux City, to Lloyd and Bessie (Davis) Rothman. He attended East High School. Rocky joined the U.S. Army in 1946, serving as a military policeman in occupied Japan.
He married Katherine Pinkert on Aug. 5, 1950. She passed away on June 5, 1994 in Sioux City. Rocky worked for Holtze Construction for more than 50 years, retiring in 1995 as general field superintendent. He married Joann Hope on Jan. 19, 1996.
Family was his first priority. He enjoyed boating, woodworking, traveling, sprint car races, watching Heelan High School sports, and church. Rocky was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joann (Hope) Rothman; children, Rick (Deb) Rothman, Greg (Lisa) Rothman, and Jay (Lori) Rothman; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jacqueline Lange and Shirley Rothman. He is also survived by Mike (Michele) Hope, Brian (Mindy) Hope, Sean (Kerry) Hope, CJ (Chris) Hope, Heidi Spike, Holly Frerichs, and Robert (Enedina) Hope; 20 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Katherine; and a daughter, Christine Buscaj.