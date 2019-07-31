{{featured_button_text}}

Ute, Iowa

90, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Service: Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ute. Burial: St. Clair Township Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Ute.

Celebrate
the life of: Norman 'Nick' Meadows
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments