Norman Paul Rupp

Cherokee, Iowa

Norman Paul Rupp, 93, of Cherokee passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Cherokee.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee. Father Dan Rupp will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cherokee. Public visitation began at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. There was a 7 p.m. prayer service following visitation, with a rosary to follow at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night at the funeral home. The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home website for those unable to attend. The Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.

Norman P. Rupp, the son of Henry and Annastasia (Kohns) Rupp, was born Jan. 13, 1930, on the family farm near Maryhill, in Cherokee County, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Barbara Ellen Sivinski on Jan. 27, 1951. He served in the Korean War on the front lines. He returned to sell cars, and then auto parts. He then opened his own business, Motor Parts Sales, until his retirement at age 81.

He is survived by four children, Pam Rupp of Cherokee, Greg (Renee) Rupp of Cherokee, Brad (Nancy) Rupp of Davenport, Fla., and Lori (Rob) Rupp LaFleur; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; sister, Josephine (Glenn) Tuttle of Oregon; brother, Beryl (Louise) Rupp of California; sisters-in-law, Collette (Joe) Sivinski of Cherokee, and Carla (Ed) Hines of Lincoln, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents; five brothers; and two sisters.