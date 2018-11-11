Sioux City
Norwin (Norm) Treft, 86, of Sioux City, passed from this life on Nov. 8, 2018, surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. James United Methodist Church, where he was a long-time member, with the Rev. Scott Squires and the Rev. Dr. Eric Sayonkon officiating. Visitation celebrating his life will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel.
Norm was born in Sioux City, on June 1, 1932, to John Albert and Lorraine (Strandburg) Treft, the eldest of seven children. He attended Sioux City Public Schools until his family moved to a farm near Emerson, Neb., where he attended high school, graduating from the Emerson High School. Shortly after graduation, he moved back to Sioux City and was employed by Farmers Lumber and Supply.
On Aug. 17, 1952, he and Donna Weekley were united in marriage. Norm entered the U.S. Army in 1952. Prior to deploying to Korea, Norm received special training in Japan to disarm hidden explosives. He was honorably discharged in Nov. 1954. After returning to Sioux City, he was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years, until his retirement.
Norm was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and the Morningside American Legion Post 64, Monahan-Nelson, as well as the Boys of 68. For many years, he and his wife enjoyed ballroom dancing. Norm took pleasure in his pets and spending time outdoors gardening, fishing, and hunting. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who especially enjoyed being around children. He was known for his kindness and generosity and was loved by all who knew him. He was always ready to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna; three children, Mark (Lori) Treft, Leisa (David) Barrier and Paul (Nancy) Treft; seven grandchildren, Tara (Nick) Anderson, Kyle (Kayla) Barrier, Brandon (Jillian) Treft, Adam (Brittany) Treft, Cody Treft (Jolynn Fletcher), Angela Treft and Connor Treft; and four great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include two brothers, LeRoy (Sharon) Treft and Gaylin (Karen) Treft; two sisters, Kathleen Fischer and Sharon (Jeff) Bristol; two sisters-in-law, Leila (Bob) Agee and April (Harold) Hanson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lorraine Treft; a brother and sister-in-law; Merlin and Ethel Treft; and a sister, Wanda Hopkins.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.