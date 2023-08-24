Odelia E. Schrunk

Clinton, Iowa

Odelia E. Schrunk, age 91, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at MercyOne Hospital.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug.24, 2023, at Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service time Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Danbury, Iowa.

The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Odelia was born in Mapleton, Iowa, on Dec. 27, 1931, the daughter of Otto F. and Frances (Sohm) Schrunk. She graduated from Danbury High School and later from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City. Odelia received her Master's Degree from Western Michigan. Odelia taught mathematics for 42 years, 32 of them with the Clinton Public School system. She retired in 1996. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, A.A.U.W. and Delta Kappa Gamma.

Odelia is survived by four brothers: Ace (Mary) Schrunk of Missouri Valley, Iowa, LeRoy (Sally) Schrunk of Le Mars, Iowa, Otto Schrunk of Sioux City, and Byron (Patti) Schrunk of Tigares, NM; a sister-in-law, Tina Schrunk of Mapleton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barb; three brothers: John, Bruce, and Charlie; two sisters-in-law: Genevieve Schrunk and Kathy Schrunk; and a nephew, Christopher Schrunk.

Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Parish or Mercy Hospice.

