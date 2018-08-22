Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
✓ Unlimited access to siouxcityjournal.com and apps✓ No more surveys blocking articles
✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition✓ Unlimited access to the siouxcityjournal.com website and apps✓ No more surveys blocking articles
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 23, 2018 @ 5:18 pm
Marcus, Iowa
89, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus.
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death.