Holstein, Iowa
Olivia Lavone Mae Bauer, infant daughter of Todd and Melanie Bauer of Holstein, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Olivia was born on April 27, 2019, in Sioux City.
She is survived by her loving parents, Todd and Melanie of Holstein; grandparents, Dawn and Clark Voge of Cherokee, Iowa, Myron and Sharon Gehrts of Aurelia, Iowa, and Kenneth and Kim Bauer of Correctionville, Iowa; great-grandparents, Beverly Dawdy of Sioux City, Ralph and Diane Watts of Aurelia, Gerald Voge of Cherokee, and Loreen Moneypenny of Holstein; her aunts and uncles, Ashley Gehrts, Adam Gehrts, Amber and Tyler Pearson, Dawson Voge, Connor Voge, Jeremy and Tammy Bauer, Nathaniel and Renee Bauer, Amber and Nicholas Meadows, Valerie and Ty Ericsson, Christina and Omar Belmares, Joshua and Azucena Bauer, and Corey and Jessica Dawdy; along with many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Charles Dawdy; great-grandparents, Francis and Ethel Bauer, Eugene and Harriet Gehrts, Laura Voge, Guy and Lavon (Bonnie) Watts, and Loren and Doreen Friedrichsen; and her aunt, Wendy Bauer.