Holstein, Iowa
Infant daughter of Todd and Melanie Bauer, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. Memorial service: May 2 at 11 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Sioux City. Visitation: May 2 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
