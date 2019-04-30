{{featured_button_text}}

Holstein, Iowa

Infant daughter of Todd and Melanie Bauer, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. Memorial service: May 2 at 11 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Sioux City. Visitation: May 2 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Olivia Lavone Mae Bauer
