Olympia Currie

Soon after, her path took yet another course as she met the love of her life, John Stuart Currie, the older brother of one of her nursing school classmates. Stuart proposed to her on Valentine's Day 1952. They were united in marriage on May 28, 1952, in Sioux City. They made their home on the Currie farm in Cook Township north of Odebolt.

They were blessed with three children, Douglas, Stephanie, and John. She and Stuart enjoyed many happy years working together on their farm and watching their children grow, memories that are preserved forever in cherished 16mm movies and slides.

She enjoyed her flowers, her garden, and working at the Odebolt Community Fair. Her multi-layered salads and checkerboard birthday cakes were staples at family gatherings. She maintained her nursing license for most of her life, helping at the Ida Grove hospital and on blood drives in Odebolt.

Stuart passed away after a sudden illness in 1986. The following year, Olympia moved into Odebolt. Her meticulously maintained home was known for the best swept sidewalks in town, a task she did daily. She was an early riser who met the Sioux City Journal paperboy at the door each morning.