Omega "Mick" Harris

Hot Springs, Ark.
Omega "Mick" D-Day Harris, 75, of Hot Springs, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mick’s celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Gross Funeral Home in Hot Springs. To express condolences, sign the online guestbook, and view his full life story, visit www.grossfuneralhome.com.
He was born on July 23, 1944, in Minneapolis, Minn., to the late Henry Everett Harris and Agnes Ames Harris. After high school graduation, he signed on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. During his adventures on the sea, he had some amazing experiences. While on his ship, he met John Wayne, picked up the first U.S. astronaut, and got to witness the 1964 Summer Olympics in Japan.
Following his military service, he returned to Minnesota where he worked as a mechanic. That was when he met Sandra Slancik, whom he married in 1968.
In 1994, he married Bette (Olson) Leaverton at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Together they enjoyed country western dancing, even forming a dance group, teaching dance at the local college, and raising money for scholarships by dancing at charity events.
In 2000, they moved to Hot Springs. When he wasn't dancing or spending time with family, Mick could be found on the golf course with his friends.
Mick is survived by his wife, Bette of Hot Springs; three children, Shawn Harris and wife, Emily Jensik, of Denver, Colo., Nicolas (Kendra) Harris of Monument, Colo., and Trina Harris and husband, Mick Healy, of Duvall, Wash.; three stepchildren, Lana Leaverton of Spencer, Iowa, Rich (Sue) Leaverton of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Derek (Leigh) Leaverton of Pearcy, Ark.; four brothers, Victory Harris, Ray (Judy) Harris, Patrick Melartin, and Thomas Melartin; one sister, Marie O'Neill; one sister-in-law, Barb Harris; 11 grandchildren, Hailey White, Lucas Healy, Penelope and Paisley Harris, Anna Groszkrueger, Jeremy (Kayla) DeWit, Ben (Tessa) DeWit, Vincent Leaverton, William Leaverton, Cyrus Leaverton, and Ryker Leaverton; one great-grandson, Theodore White; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Henry Harris; and a nephew, Mike Harris.