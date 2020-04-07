× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Opal G. Sturgeon

Sioux City

Opal Grace Sturgeon, 88, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020, in Sioux City.

Opal will be laid to rest next to Allan in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will hold a celebration of Opal's life at some point in the future. Date and time TBD. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Opal was born in Sioux City, to John and Anne Wickey, on Feb. 3, 1932. She attended Central High School and Woodrow Wilson Junior High School. Opal worked part-time in the school lunch program at Cooper Elementary School and Joy Elementary School, and later as a crossing guard for Lincoln Elementary School.

Opal was a parishioner at St. John Lutheran Church. In her younger years, she enjoyed square dancing with Allan and friends. She loved to shop for bargains at stores, garage sales and thrift shops, and compiled lots of knickknacks over the years. She also completed a massive collection of coloring books. In her later years, she enjoyed the occasional trip to the casinos to play the slots and got very handy at keeping up with the gossip on Facebook with her iPad.