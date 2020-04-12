× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Opal M. Hutcheson

Sioux City

Opal Marcella Hutcheson, 99, of Sioux City, went home to be with Jesus her Lord and Savior on April 1, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Opal was born on March 11, 1921, in Gurley, Neb., to A.W. and Sarah Dempsay. She grew up and graduated in South Sioux City. She went to California, where she worked in a shipyard during World War II.

There she met and married Gene Lowe. To this union Shirley, Mike, and Darrell were born. After the marriage ended, she met and married Don Hutcheson where Tom and Randy were born. They then moved to a farm outside of Leeds, where they lived for 50 years together where Don passed in 2005.

Opal's passions were her apple orchard, helping the elderly, Busy Bee Crafts in nursing homes, the handicapped, helped start Mid-Steps Services, sponsored a bowling team, taught them to square dance and formed Dance Circle and Swing. They performed at churches and nursing homes.