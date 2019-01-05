Remsen, Iowa, formerly Le Mars, Iowa
Opal Singer Hanke, 93, of Remsen, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Merrill, Iowa. The Rev. Elizabeth Lippke will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation with the family will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Survivors include her two sons, James (Marcia) Singer of Merrill, and Terry (Deb) Singer of Le Mars; six grandchildren, Rick (Robin) Singer of Le Mars, Jerry (Sondra) Singer of Jefferson City, Mo., Jeff (Karlene) Singer of Le Mars, Becky (Shane) Baker of Underwood, Iowa, Craig (Elizabeth) Singer of Maurice, Iowa, and Dana (Mike) DeBuhr of Kansas City, Mo.; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Grasz of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Lucille Carlson of Beresford, S.D.; two sisters-in-law, Jeri Swisher of Harlan, Iowa, and Maggie Singer Ideker of Le Mars; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Caroline Swisher; two husbands, Vernon Singer and Donald Hanke; an infant son, Jerry Lee Singer; three sisters, Edna in infancy, Evelyn Anderson, and Elverna Marineau; two brothers, John Swisher and William Swisher; and her in-laws, Edwin Anderson, Marvin Marineau, Norman Grasz, Clarence "Tubby" Carlson, and Marjorie Swisher.