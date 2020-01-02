Sioux City
Ora M. Tieck, 90, of Sioux City, was called home by God Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, on her 73rd anniversary.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Ora Margaret (Fallon) Tieck was born on Feb. 8, 1929, in Providence, R.I. She grew up with two sisters and two brothers, proud of her Irish heritage. She had the red hair and temper to prove it, too. In 1945, at a social club run by the women who worked at Quonset Naval Base, a young sailor from Iowa spotted a "really cute redhead" across the room. Even though he was a terrible dancer, he forced himself to cross the room and ask for a dance – and that was it. When he was discharged from the service he returned home. He proposed to her in a letter, and returned to Rhode Island, where they were married on Dec. 28, 1946. The newlyweds shivered their way back to Iowa through some pretty horrible weather and a couple of breakdowns, where they spent the rest of their lives together.
Ora worked at Kresge's and T.S. Martins and as a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital, and raised her three sons. She was active in the women's circle and the 79ers, a couple’s club, at Concordia Lutheran Church. Her first friends in Iowa were Duane's cousin and his wife, Bob and Betty Tieck. It was a friendship she treasured.
She enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, golfing, playing cards, and spending time with family. She was a member of the Tuesday-Thursday Club at Sun Valley Golf Course for many years. A cabin in Minnesota and later a park unit in Florida, where she and Duane snow birded for many years, were two of her most favorite things. She loved hosting her family and friends at the cabin, keeping a guest book for them to write their memories in. She had a very earthy sense of humor and enjoyed bantering with people. In recent years, she suffered from Alzheimer's but never lost that sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband, Duane; her sons, Dennis (Meryl) Tieck, and David (Bev) Tieck; her grandchildren, Mike (Lynda) Tieck, Kristin Tieck, Sarah (Michael) Novak, Abby Tieck, and Adam (Heather) Tieck; her great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Elias and Grace Tieck; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and youngest son, Craig (Lori).