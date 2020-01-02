Ora M. Tieck

Ora Margaret (Fallon) Tieck was born on Feb. 8, 1929, in Providence, R.I. She grew up with two sisters and two brothers, proud of her Irish heritage. She had the red hair and temper to prove it, too. In 1945, at a social club run by the women who worked at Quonset Naval Base, a young sailor from Iowa spotted a "really cute redhead" across the room. Even though he was a terrible dancer, he forced himself to cross the room and ask for a dance – and that was it. When he was discharged from the service he returned home. He proposed to her in a letter, and returned to Rhode Island, where they were married on Dec. 28, 1946. The newlyweds shivered their way back to Iowa through some pretty horrible weather and a couple of breakdowns, where they spent the rest of their lives together.