Alta, Iowa

71, died Sunday, March 17, 2019. Service: March 22 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Alta. Burial: Elk Township Cemetery. Visitation: March 21 from 5-8 p.m., Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Alta.

the life of: Ordell Weiland
