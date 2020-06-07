Orrin C. Rasmussen
Ida Grove, Iowa
Orrin C. Rasmussen, 83, of Ida Grove, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, Iowa.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church in Odebolt, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Orrin Clifford Rasmussen was born July 23, 1936, in Arco, Minn., the son of Hans and Helen Rasmussen. On Jan. 30, 1957, he married the love of his life, Carole L. James at the Faith Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, Nev. They lived in the Odebolt-Arthur area for 20 years.
He was self-employed at Odebolt Plumbing & Heating. In 1997, they moved to Sioux City, where he worked for Payless Cashway and K&K Gelita. He retired in July of 1998.
Orrin was always found with a smile on his face and friendly words for others. He was quick to tease a waitress or anyone he knew. Orrin enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and visiting with anyone he saw.
He loved to stay busy and always had a plan to flip a house or trade something to make a buck. He was quick to help out anyone (as everyone was quickly a friend) with any task. Orrin loved watching old westerns and whistling a country tune.
He is survived by his wife, Carole of Ida Grove; his children, Martin (Pamela) of Onawa, Iowa, and Jeffrey (Donna) of Ida Grove; four grandchildren, Michelle Archer of Forest City, Iowa, Rhiannan (Nic) Hunt of Whiting, Iowa, Erin Rasmussen of Omaha, and Parker Rasmussen of Ida Grove; great-grandchildren, Christana Archer, Jaxon Archer, Alexandra Archer, Tristin Archer, Kaleb Hunt, Karter Hunt, Bryce Hunt, and Mason Hunt. Orrin is also survived by his sisters, Joyce (Jerry) Clark and Joanne (Chuck) Clark, both of Cherokee, Iowa; sister-in-law, Darleen Rasmussen of Schaller, Iowa; brother-in-law, George Turnquist of Schaller, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Orrin is preceded in death by his son, Ronald; parents, Hans and Helen Rasmussen; brothers, Lloyd and Jimmy; and sisters, Peggy Crist and Alice Turnquist.
