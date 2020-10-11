Orville Towne

Orville 'Tuffy' Towne

Salix, Iowa

Orville "Tuffy" Towne, 95, of Salix, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Orville was born Sept. 6, 1925, in Rodney, Iowa, the son of Cyrus and Myrtle (Persinger) Towne. He graduated from Whiting High School.

Orville enlisted into the United States Marines on June 19, 1943, and was honorable discharged on Sept. 4, 1945.

He had two sons from his first marriage, Calvin and Hal. Orville was a rural Mail Carrier, retiring at the age of 55.

Orville enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting, and trapping. He also enjoyed farming his small acreage. He was a member of the Sergeant Bluff American Legion, Post 662.

Survivors include his son, Calvin (Bev) Towne of Sloan, Iowa; grandchildren, LeRoy (Renee) Towne and their children, Ian and Bri-Ann of Sergeant Bluff, and Travis (Beth) Towne of Vermillion, S.D.

Orville is preceded in death by his parents; a son; and one great-grandchild.

Memorials may be directed, in Orville's name, to Sergeant Bluff American Legion Post 662.