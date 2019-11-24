Sioux City
Orvis "O.J." A. Julch, 77, of Sioux City, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith, Larkin Chapel at 2320 Outer Drive in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
O.J. was born Sept. 15, 1942, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Everett and Bernice (Volkmer) Julch. He grew up on the family farm near James, Iowa, and graduated from Hinton High School. O.J. attended Iowa State University and Western Iowa Tech. During his life, he worked for Tractor Supply, Standard Bearing, Dividend Gas, American Popcorn "Jolly Time Popcorn," and Gateway Computers, retiring when it closed. In retirement, he worked part-time for Barkley Asphalt as a side dump driver. O.J. also owned and operated his own yard mowing service for over 30 years.
He was united in marriage to Sharlene "Charley" Bremmer on Aug. 17, 1991 at Wesley United Methodist Church.
He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. His hobbies included collecting antique tractors, watching westerns on television, raising his chickens and writing poems and stories.
Survivors include his wife, Sharlene "Charley" Julch of Sioux City; four children, Fred (Robin) Julch of Arkansas, Tammi (GeRay) Williams of Irving, Texas, Johna Julch of Dallas, Texas, and Stacy ( Steve) Sachau of Sioux City; a sister, Marian Hoyer of Lincoln, Neb.; a brother, Phillip (Aggie) Julch of Hinton, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, David Julch.
The family wishes to thank Doctors Andrawis, Sykes, Kelly, DeMay, Bacon and Xavier and the nurses at Unity Point St. Luke’s Emergency, especially Robert and Linsey.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hinton Fire and Rescue, Unity Point Home Health or Apria Healthcare.