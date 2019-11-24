Sioux City

Orvis "O.J." A. Julch, 77, of Sioux City, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith, Larkin Chapel at 2320 Outer Drive in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

O.J. was born Sept. 15, 1942, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Everett and Bernice (Volkmer) Julch. He grew up on the family farm near James, Iowa, and graduated from Hinton High School. O.J. attended Iowa State University and Western Iowa Tech. During his life, he worked for Tractor Supply, Standard Bearing, Dividend Gas, American Popcorn "Jolly Time Popcorn," and Gateway Computers, retiring when it closed. In retirement, he worked part-time for Barkley Asphalt as a side dump driver. O.J. also owned and operated his own yard mowing service for over 30 years.

He was united in marriage to Sharlene "Charley" Bremmer on Aug. 17, 1991 at Wesley United Methodist Church.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. His hobbies included collecting antique tractors, watching westerns on television, raising his chickens and writing poems and stories.