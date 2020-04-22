Osborne Liaboe

In 1972, his job at Rock Valley Community School changed to principal of grades 7-12, where he remained until his retirement in 1991. During his early years in Rock Valley, he also was a classroom teacher of mathematics, physics, and chemistry. He gradually shed these classroom duties, usually just prior to one of his children enrolling in one of his classes.

Ozzie was also active in the community. He was a founding member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where he was a member of the church council and the church choir. Civic memberships included the Rotary Club, the Rock Valley Golf Course, the VFW, the American Legion, and Rock Valley Variance Committee.

In retirement, Ozzie loved to travel with Marilyn. For many years they spent winters in Arizona. The two of them also cherished time spent with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends, many of whom were close enough to visit frequently and even engage in friendly games of cribbage or poker on a regular basis.

Ozzie spent the last several years of his life in the care of the fine staff of Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.