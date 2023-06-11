Otto L. Deichert

South Sioux City

Otto L. Deichert passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the age of 97 in South Sioux City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, at St. Michael Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with Father Michael Keating as Celebrant. Inurnment will be at the National Cemetery in Omaha, Neb., at a later date. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Otto was born on Oct. 21, 1925, in Grant County, N.D., to Harry and Suzanna (Kahl) Deichert. He was the oldest of seven living children. The family lived on a farm near Raleigh, N.D. Otto graduated from high school in Carson, N.D., in 1943. Shortly after graduation, Otto joined the Sea Bees. After completing basic training, he was sent to Okinawa where he served for the remainder of WWII. Upon returning to the states, Otto enrolled at the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton. He graduated with a degree in auto body trade in 1949.

On May 29, 1950, he married Rita Heid in Selfridge, N.D. Together they had two sons, Jerome and Rory. Otto left the auto trade and eventually became employed with the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. After living in several communities in South and North Dakota, Otto and his family moved to South Sioux City in September 1963. Otto commuted daily to the Bureau of Indian Affairs offices in Winnebago. Otto was a hard worker and loved his family. He often had secondary jobs to provide additional support for his family. After retiring from his job with the BIA in 1985, Otto began working at South Sioux Community Schools working with groundskeeping and filling in as a temporary custodian. He continued working in the schools until 2014 when he was 88 years old.

Otto enjoyed working in his yard and loved roses.

Otto is survived by his sons Jerome of Omaha, and Rory (Mary) of Gretna, Neb.; grandchildren Alison (Steve), Andrea (Ryan), Evan (Cheryl), Valerie, Kathryn (David), and Meagan (Mark); great-grandchildren Lauren, Sloane, Rachel, and Dexter; sisters Hilda (Joseph) Maichel and Cecilia Ranum; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and he was a big brother to sisters-in-law Anna (Bob) Suker and Carol Slaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rita; parents; and brothers Nicholas, Adam, Anthony, and Leo Deichert.

In lieu of flowers, a band scholarship fund is pending at the South Sioux City High School, and the family requests memorials be made to the family for contribution to the scholarship fund as soon as it has been established.