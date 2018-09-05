Dakota Dunes
Otto William Schneider, 90, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Morningside Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Darrin Vick officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Otto was born on Jan. 11, 1928, in rural Cherokee County, Iowa, the son of Alexander and Helga (Karlson) Schneider. He graduated from Cleghorn (Iowa) High School. After high school, Otto began his career as a mechanic for the Buick Dealership in Cherokee, Iowa. He then bought and operated a gas station there for several years before purchasing the Dodge-Plymouth Dealership and the Chrysler-Imperial Dealership in Cherokee.
Otto married Marian E. Karlson on July 30, 1949 in Cherokee. The couple moved to Sioux City in 1965, where Otto invested in a manufacturing company called Weller Fishing Tackle. He founded the Weller Plastics Division, and owned and operated the injection molding company from 1965 to 1988. Retiring in 1988, Otto kept active in the business community through various business ventures in aviation and manufacturing both in Arizona and in Siouxland.
He was a member of the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce board for several years, serving as treasurer for a time. He was a member of Rotary Club, the Shriner's, and Morningside Lutheran Church.
Otto's second home was his summer cabin on Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack, Minn. He started going to Ten Mile in 1938 and purchased his first cabin there in 1959. Otto enjoyed summers there fishing and creating memories with his family. Another of Otto's passions was his love of flying. He began flying at the age of 19, and flew single and twin-engine planes all his life. Anyone who knew Otto knows he lived for a good day's work, and if there was no work to be done he would create some. He loved to tell a good story, play bridge, cook, and was famous for his scratch peach pies and ebelskivers.
Survivors include his sons, Steve (Julie) Schneider of Dakota Dunes, and Paul (Kerry) Schneider of Dakota Dunes; grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Bishop of Cave Creek, Ariz., Lee (Ashley) Bales of Grand Rapids, Minn., Emily (Donnie) Hallmark of Dakota Dunes, and Elizabeth (Michael) Overgaauw of Dakota Dunes; and great-grandchildren, Deacon, Olivia, Donnie, Andrew, and Victoria.
Otto was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marian in 2012; sister, Mary Montandon; and brother, Albee Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; online at michaeljfox.org, or by phone at 1-800-708-7644.