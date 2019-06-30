Elk Point, S.D.
Pamela Gayle Moberg of Elk Point, passed on June 25, 2019, following a long illness.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Methodist Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jean Ziettlow presiding. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Pam was born on June 27, 1950, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Leonard and Betty Halweg. She grew up in the Craig, Iowa area. Pam graduated from Le Mars High School, where she is remembered as a pianist and cheerleader.
She attended Wayne State College until she met and married Carl Moberg in 1971. The couple lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa, while Carl finished college and then moved back to the Sioux City area to raise their family. In 2000, they moved to Cannon Falls, Minn., and from there they moved in 2007, to Aberdeen, S.D. until retirement brought them to Elk Point in 2018.
Pam worked at several businesses throughout her career, but is best remembered as a piano teacher to several dozen students. Pam had a passion for volleyball and coached at several school systems through the years. Pam was the head volleyball coach at Cannon Falls High School while living in Minnesota. All during her life, she enjoyed her horses and her sailboat with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carl; daughter, Molly Miller and her husband, Brian; son, Eric Moberg and his wife, Jenna; grandchildren, Maggie and Max Miller; brother, Ron Halweg and his wife, LuEva; sister-in-law, Elaine Roberts; sister-in-law, Sandy Moberg; brother-in-law, Mark Moberg and his wife, Linda; brother-in-law, Gary Moberg and his wife, Denise; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Betty Halweg; her father and mother-in-law, Rev. Edward and Virginia Moberg; brother-in-law, Don Moberg; and sister-in-law, Clarice Moberg.
Memorials will go to the Sioux City Humane Society.