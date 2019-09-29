North Sioux City
Pamela J. Peters, 73, of North Sioux City, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her residence.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Pamela was born on Oct. 21, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of George and Lucille (Hickel) Peters. She was known as “Granny." She attended St. Michael’s Catholic School and later attended South Sioux City High School. In the early 1960s, she met Gary Jensen and had three children. For the last 40 years, she worked at the South Sioux City Animal Hospital, retiring in 2014.
Granny enjoyed playing dice with her friend, Vickie, and going over to Marsha’s house. She was a warm, kind person who always had a caring demeanor. Granny loved and was loved by all the people she met.
Granny is survived by her son, Tony Jensen of North Sioux City; two daughters, Tina and Jody Jensen, both of South Sioux City; brother, Terry Peters of Sioux City; two sisters, Roxie (Chuck) Bogaard of Sioux City, and Georgia Sheehan of Arizona; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kay Wilson.
