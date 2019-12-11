Hornick, Iowa
Pamela "Pam" Kay Baker, 59, of Hornick, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, following a lengthy illness.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Whiting Christian Church in Whiting, Iowa, with Pastor Josh Weece and Pastor Catie Newman officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Pamela Kay was born April 22, 1960, in Sioux City, the daughter of Merald "Butch" and M. Jewell (Galland) Weber. She graduated from Westwood High School with the class of 1978.
Pam and David Kendall were married on Dec. 26, 1988, in Hornick. She later married Fred Baker on July 15, 2017, in Whiting.
She worked at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City for many years as a medical record analyst. She also worked part-time as a bartender at several local establishments, and most recently at Chances R Bar in Hornick.
Pam enjoyed cooking, baking, riding motorcycle, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sports and other events. She was a big supporter of veterans. She attended the Whiting Christian Church and the Hornick United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Baker of Hornick; her children, Jennifer (Justin) Prichard of Hornick, Katelyn (Brian) Gibson of Sioux City, Jeffery (Kristen) Compton of Hoopeston, Ill., Robert (Amber) Lee of Litchfield, Ill., Tiffany (Dylan Plymale) Lee of Litchfield, and Mikey Lewis of Castana, Iowa; her grandchildren, Jaxon, Jarett, Jaycie, Alex, Suni, Harper, Dylan, Hunter, Leland, Levi, Leo, Baylor, Bryer, Elizabeth, Lexi, and Olivia who is on the way; one brother, Delane "Frank" (Shelley) Weber of Kennewick, Wash.; several nieces and nephews, cousins, and other relatives; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merald "Butch" and M. Jewell Weber; many other relatives; and friends.