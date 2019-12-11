Hornick, Iowa

Pamela "Pam" Kay Baker, 59, of Hornick, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, following a lengthy illness.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Whiting Christian Church in Whiting, Iowa, with Pastor Josh Weece and Pastor Catie Newman officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Pamela Kay was born April 22, 1960, in Sioux City, the daughter of Merald "Butch" and M. Jewell (Galland) Weber. She graduated from Westwood High School with the class of 1978.

Pam and David Kendall were married on Dec. 26, 1988, in Hornick. She later married Fred Baker on July 15, 2017, in Whiting.

She worked at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City for many years as a medical record analyst. She also worked part-time as a bartender at several local establishments, and most recently at Chances R Bar in Hornick.