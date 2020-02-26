Pamela S. Moore

South Sioux City
Pamela Sherilyn Moore, 68, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha following a year long battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Andrew Sohm officiating. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Pam was born on Aug. 18, 1951, in Lower Hutt, New Zealand, to Clarence and and Muriel (Hall) Rosson. Pam grew up in New Zealand and attended St. Michael's Primary School and graduated from high school at Petone Tech Memorial College.
Pam married Jim Low and to this union two children were born, Justin and Shelley. Pam later married Dennis Moore on June 8, 1990 in Elk Point, S.D. Pam worked as a clerk at Walgreens, The Half-Price Store, and most recently at Old Navy. She was a member of the P.E.O.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Dennis Moore of South Sioux City; her daughter, Shelley Marshall and her husband, Ray of Waikanae Kapiti Coast, New Zealand; her son, Justin Low and his wife, Diane of Gold Coast Queensland, Australia; three sisters, Marie Cotter of Wainuiomata, New Zealand, Sue Rosson of Lower Hutt, New Zealand, and Tina Sowry and her husband, Gavin of Lower Hutt; two brothers, Kevin Rosson and his wife, Sally of Waikanae Kapiti Coast, and Ian Rosson and his wife, Kym of Upper Hutt, New Zealand; her grandchildren, Jordon Low, Jenna Low, and Georgia, Jay and Lucy Marshall; sisters-in-law, Trish Porter and her husband, Bob of South Sioux City, and Margie Beshoar and her husband, Dan of Joliet, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Llewellyn and Muriel Emma (Hall) Rosson; in-laws, Kenneth Moore and his wife, Eileen; brother-in-law, Trevor Cotter; and a nephew, Paul Rosson.