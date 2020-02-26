Pamela S. Moore

South Sioux City

Pamela Sherilyn Moore, 68, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha following a year long battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Andrew Sohm officiating. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Pam was born on Aug. 18, 1951, in Lower Hutt, New Zealand, to Clarence and and Muriel (Hall) Rosson. Pam grew up in New Zealand and attended St. Michael's Primary School and graduated from high school at Petone Tech Memorial College.

Pam married Jim Low and to this union two children were born, Justin and Shelley. Pam later married Dennis Moore on June 8, 1990 in Elk Point, S.D. Pam worked as a clerk at Walgreens, The Half-Price Store, and most recently at Old Navy. She was a member of the P.E.O.