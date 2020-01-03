Sioux City

Pamela Sue Washburn, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at a local hospital.

A private, by invitation only, service is scheduled. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Pamela was born on Oct. 25, 1957, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Lloyd and Carol (Twedt) Van Buskirk. She received her education in the Sioux City Public Schools, and graduated from East High School. Pamela married Robert “Rob” Washburn in Sioux City on May 12, 1979. She worked at Sabre Communications as an estimation manager. Pamela enjoyed worshiping at Sunnybrook Community Church, and found her greatest joy in her grandchildren.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Rob of Sioux City; daughter, Ann Shafer of Martinez, Ga., and her daughter McKinlee; daughter, Sara Washburn (Brady Sitzmann) of Sioux City and her daughter Madelyn; and son, Brett (Miranda) Washburn of Sioux City and their children Keegan, Luke, Kayli, Samatha, Genna and Berkly.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents.