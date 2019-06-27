Formerly Sioux City
Pamella D. Lowe, 76, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at the UnityPoint Hospice-Taylor House in Des Moines from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Rex Wentzel officiating. Burial will be in Holstein Cemetery, Holstein, Iowa. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Pamella Dorothy Lowe was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Sioux City, to Lyall L. and Dorothy Pearl Hass Lowe. She graduated from Central High School in 1961. Pam earned her BS in 1971 and MA in 1990 from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
In her early years, Pam was an accomplished professional singer and musician who performed widely in various venues across the Midwest. She also became a Spanish teacher and served several school communities in Iowa and South Dakota. In retirement, Pam enjoyed building and managing rental property.
She was a faithful and caring friend to many who treasured her companionship, conversation and company. Pam was a lifelong and passionate animal lover. The family salutes gentle memories of kitty-cats, Mitty and Puffy, who added so much joy to Pam's life, as did her current cat, Freddie.
Survivors include brother, Jerry Lowe and wife, Janet Brown-Lowe, niece, Meredith Lowe and husband, Sean Bell, niece, Erika Lowe Mullins and husband, Travis Mullins, and nephew, David Lowe and wife, Pamela Lowe and grandnephew Owen Lowe; and brother, Chip Lowe and wife, Julie, nephew, Alex Lowe and wife, Carrie Aigner and grandniece Adelaide Aigner-Lowe and niece, Natalie Simon and husband, Jason Simon. She was also very caring of her friend, Tom Flackoy, who spent many hours together watching old movies, attending concerts and enjoying each other's company. To these loved ones and her friends, Pam has bequeathed a legacy of fierce independence and unbounded perseverance against life's most difficult obstacles.
Donations in memory of Pam are suggested to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, First Presbyterian Church or the Siouxland Humane Society.