Pat Fostvedt-Oxendale

Ida Grove, Iowa

Patricia Ann Fostvedt-Oxendale, 65, of Ida Grove, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Because of the current health conditions, private services will be held. All are welcome at 11 a.m. Friday at Bluffview Cemetery, Vermillion, S.D., for prayers and burial. Masks are recommended. Arrangements are under the direction of Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion. Condolences may be sent online to HansenFuneralHome.com.

Pat was born on Aug. 9, 1954, in Canton, S.D., moving with her family to Vermillion in 1965, where she attended Vermillion public schools, until her graduation in 1972. After high school, Pat entered the workforce through the DECA program, where she learned to become a dental assistant. She continued her education at the University of South Dakota to become a speech-language pathologist. Work in the public schools of South Dakota continued until she went on to become a reading recovery teacher leader completing training at Texas Women's University in Denton. As a teacher leader, she worked tirelessly with struggling beginning readers, training teachers and providing ongoing professional development for Northwest Area Education Agency.