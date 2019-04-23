{{featured_button_text}}

Sheldon, Iowa

73, died Sunday, April 21, 2019. Service: April 25 at 10:30 a.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sheldon Funeral Service, Sheldon, Iowa. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: April 24 from 3 to 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Pat McDonald
