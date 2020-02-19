Patricia A. Caskey

South Sioux City

Patricia "Patti" A. Caskey, 72, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Regency Square.

Cremation has taken place. There will be an intention Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patti was born on Jan. 20 1948, in Munich, Germany, to Chester Z. and Jessie F. (Marmo) Leedom. She came to South Sioux City as an infant with her parents. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1966 and was a member of St. Michael's Parish.

Survivors include her son, Chad (C.J.) Bernard of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister, Bernice "Bernie" (Roger) Zobel of Grand Island, Neb.; brother, Donald "Donny" Leedom of South Sioux City; and Patti's special friend, Doug Kropf of South Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles "Chuck" N. Caskey; and her brother, Chet T. Leedom.

Memorials may be directed to St Michael's Parish in South Sioux City.

