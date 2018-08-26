Sioux City
Patricia A. Conley, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Abiding by her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Patricia was born the daughter of Arnold and Lucille (Frazier) Dennler on March 13, 1933, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School.
Patricia married H. Gary Conley, Jr. She was a homemaker but found time to volunteer at the Mercy Gift Shop for many years.
She enjoyed visiting with people, shopping, and traveling.
Patricia is survived by three children, Scott (Roxanne) Conley of Minneapolis, Minn., Laurie Conley of Sioux City, and Nancy Vondrak of Sioux City; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gary.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and compassion given to their mother by the entire staff at Mercy Skilled Care, Sunrise Retirement, and Hospice of Siouxland.