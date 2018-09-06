Sioux City
Patricia Ann Eli, 74, of Sioux City, died Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Patricia was born in Yankton, S.D., on Jan. 1, 1944, to Kenneth and Magdalen (Dangel) Christensen. She came to Sioux City in 1970 from Yankton. She was formerly employed at J.C. Penney, Foulk Brothers Plumbing and Mary Elizabeth Day Care, retiring in 2017.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish. She enjoyed reading, and spent many summer hours in her garden. She cherished the time she spent with her loved ones.
She is survived by the love of her life, Curly Salvatori; her four children, Terry (Scott) Spidell, Kristi (Brian) Christle, Kim (Mike) Sullivan, and Kirby (Jeaneen) Eli; and a stepdaughter, Mary Ann Johnson; her mother, Magdalen Christensen; her two sisters, Jan (Romie) Suing and Connie (Ray) Luke; her nine grandchildren, Logan, Samantha and Sydney Spidell, Brianna and Kolton Christle, MaKayla Eyer, and Gracie, Owen and Ryan Eli; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children, M. Clifford Eli; and her father, Kenneth Christensen.