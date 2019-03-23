Ely, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Patricia Ann Maher, 80, of Ely, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Celebration of life services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, 100 South Cedar St., in Solon, Iowa. Inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Solon. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Patricia was born on June 2, 1938, in Sioux City, the daughter of Homer and Thelma (Jager) Schaper. Pat was united in marriage to David Maher in 1968. She worked for many years in the law enforcement industry.
She enjoyed traveling, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, and spending time with her family, especially the bond with her great-granddaughter, Lexi.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Randy Maher of Ely, and Mike (Sue) Maher of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Amber (Dan) Raney, and Angela Niesz; and great-granddaughter, Alexis Sue Raney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; close friend, Norvin Moss; and a daughter-in-law, Bridget Maher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.