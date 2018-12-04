Alta, Iowa
Patricia A. Patten, 79, of Alta, died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at her home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. today at United Methodist Church in Alta. Arrangements are under the direction of Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.
Pat was born on May 25, 1939, in Storm Lake, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Alice (Evans) Willfong. Growing up, she attended school in Newell, Iowa, where she graduated from Newell High School in 1957. Following high school graduation, Pat attended Buena Vista University and Western Iowa Tech Community College, where she received her nursing degree.
On Aug. 18, 1957, Pat was united in marriage to Neil Patten at United Methodist Church in Newell. They were blessed with five children, Brenda, Terry, Jolene, Janeen, and Allen. Pat owned and operated the Quilt Shoppe in Alta for many years. She was a member of Iowa Quilters Guild, Quilt Sew-ciety, and Quilt Batts.
Pat was a member of United Methodist Church in Alta, where she served on the advisory board. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, reading, and music. A favorite pastime of Pat's was quilting and sewing. She treasured making special quilts for her family and friends. Family was very important to Pat and she loved being able to spend time with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Neil Patten of Alta; children, Brenda (Steve) Bradley of Sioux City, Terry (Steve) Brashears of Storm Lake, and Allen (Michelle) Patten of Storm Lake; grandchildren, Jen (Adam) Preston of Sioux City, Justin (Torri) Bradley of Sioux City, Annie Bradley, Trevor (Brittney) Bradley of Sioux City, Taylor Bradley of Sioux City, Ali (Austin) Langel of Storm Lake, Jared (Melanie) Brashears of Storm Lake, Zachary Brashears of Ames, Iowa, Tyler (Kari) Patten of Webster City, Iowa, Brandon Patten of Ames, and Halle Patten of Storm Lake; great-grandchildren, Kade and Kole Preston, Cameron and Cruz Bradley, and Raelee and Rayden Bradley; sisters-in-law, Ruth Hoferman, Joyce Patten, and Darlene Patten; brother-in-law, Doug Patten; extended family; and many friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Alice Willfong; and infant daughters, Jolene and Janeen Patten.