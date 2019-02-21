Sioux City
Patricia Ann "Patty" Schwinn, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. David Hemann will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Patty was born on Sept. 21, 1929, in Sioux City, the daughter of Ralph and Florence (Valiquette) Schwinn. Patty grew up in Sioux City and attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School. She graduated from Central High School and the University of South Dakota with a degree in Spanish.
Patty worked in the family business, Ralph C. Schwinn Co., for many years. She was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority at USD. Patty enjoyed dancing and playing the piano.
There are no immediate family members surviving.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents.