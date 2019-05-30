Lakeville, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Patricia Ann (Welch) Selander, 87, of Lakeville, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Lakeville.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford, Iowa, with the Rev. Thomas Flanagan officiating. Lunch will follow in the church hall. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lakeview Gardens. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a parish Scripture service at 7 p.m., at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford.
She was born in Logan, Iowa, on Dec. 5, 1931, to William and Verna Welch. She was raised in Logan with her sister and two brothers. She was the youngest in her family. She graduated from Duchesne College in Omaha, with a degree in education.
While in Omaha, she met the love of her life, Olaf "Swede" Earl Selander. They met at the Derby Bar on St. Patrick's Day. They were married on June 17, 1954, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary together before he passed on Aug. 25, 2014. Once married, Swede enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Spain, Patricia taught school to the children on the base. After their time with the service ended, they moved to Westminster, Colo., and started their family. They adopted three children while living in Colorado and their fourth, and final child, after they relocated their family to Minnesota. They eventually settled in Sioux City, where they remained for 43 years.
During that time, Patricia was a member of the St. Luke's Regional Hospital Auxiliary and spent many hours there volunteering. She and her dear friend, Carol Boyle, were co-Cub Scout leaders. She was an avid golfer and painter. She enjoyed singing and playing cards. Her favorite song was "You Are My Sunshine." She and Swede would often tear up the floor while dancing to music from Glenn Miller, Cole Porter, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey and others. They enjoyed spending time with their family in Okoboji, Iowa, and traveling in their Winnebago throughout the country. She never liked to say goodbye and would say, see you later alligator, instead.
Patricia is survived by her children, Julie (Mika) Raveala of Lakeville, Minn., Carl Selander of Omaha, Verna Selander of Kenner, La., and Steven (Julie) Selander of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Sabrina, Sam, Spencer and Nathan; sister-in-law, Patricia Welch (Edward’s wife); and numerous nieces and nephews from the Welch, Booher, Selander and Desmond families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Olaf "Swede" Earl Selander; her parents, William and Verna (Coulthard) Welch; her sister, Marjorie (Welch) Booher; and brothers, William Welch, and Phillip Welch, who died as an infant, and Edward Welch.
Memorials may be designated for the Alzheimer's Association, Walker Methodist Highview Hills Senior Community in Lakeville, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Catholic Church, All Saints Catholic Church in Lakeville, Highview Hills, Touching Hearts and Grace Hospice.