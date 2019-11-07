Moorhead, Iowa

Patricia A. Severson, 87, of Moorhead, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Soldier Lutheran Church, Soldier, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Pat was a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines after graduating from Iowa State University. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends. Ray and Pat were fortunate to travel the world with close friends and family.

She was the beloved wife of Raymond Severson; loving mother of Mary Alice Johnson (Bob) and Laurie Gray (Bill); cherished grandmother of Tom Johnson, Todd Johnson (Jill), and Elizabeth Gray; and great-grandmother of Hank Johnson.

Pat was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Severson; and parents, Lewis and Mary Sherman Williams.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Soldier Lutheran Country Church Fund.