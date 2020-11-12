Patricia A. Smith
Sioux City
Patricia A. Smith, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Patricia was born on Oct. 23, 1929, in St. Louis, Mo., to Ray and Irene (Patheal) Nally. The family moved to Omaha when she was eight, and then to Sioux City when she was 12, where Patricia lived the rest of her life. She attended Cathedral High School in Sioux City.
She married Ellison G. Smith in Sioux City in 1950. E.G. preceded Patricia in death on Jan. 12, 1990.
Patricia was a faithful member of Blessed Sacrament Church for more than 50 years. She attended bible study through Blessed Sacrament, and was a devoutly religious person throughout her life. She was an incredibly giving person, and always prayed hard for the loved ones in her life. In her free time, Patricia enjoyed gardening and being outdoors, attended various outings with the neighborhood ladies, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Patricia Dale (Jerry) of Alabaster, Ala.; Theresa Ambrose (Steve) of Sioux City; and Joan Mastricola (Dave) of Williamsburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, Chris, Tammy, Jessica, Bryan, Anna, Alex, and Mary; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. G. Smith; her parents; a son, David Smith; a grandson, John Mastricola; and her sister, Mary Thornton and her husband, E. J. Thornton.
