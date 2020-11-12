Patricia A. Smith

Sioux City

Patricia A. Smith, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patricia was born on Oct. 23, 1929, in St. Louis, Mo., to Ray and Irene (Patheal) Nally. The family moved to Omaha when she was eight, and then to Sioux City when she was 12, where Patricia lived the rest of her life. She attended Cathedral High School in Sioux City.

She married Ellison G. Smith in Sioux City in 1950. E.G. preceded Patricia in death on Jan. 12, 1990.