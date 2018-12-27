Sioux City
Patricia "Patty" A. Vondrak, 77, of Sioux City, died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church, 2223 Indian Hills Drive, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen, celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Patricia A., the daughter of Richard and Albina (Hubel) Elliott, was born on April 19, 1941, in Sioux City. She grew up in Sioux City and attended St. Boniface School and graduated from Bishop Heelan with the class of 1959. Following high school, she worked with her dad at Olson News.
On Jan. 2, 1965, Patricia was united in marriage to E. LaVern Vondrak in Sioux City. After marriage, they farmed north of Sioux City for more than 50 years. Patty also worked for 20 years at JC Penney in the children's department. LaVern passed away on May 11, 1996.
Patty was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, board member of Farm Bureau, and volunteered at the polling booth for elections. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, but above all, she enjoyed helping care for her grandchildren.
She is survived by four sons, Richard (Jodi) Vondrak of Hinton, Iowa, Daniel E. (Sandra) Vondrak of Mankato, Minn., Charles (Karri) Vondrak of Sioux City, and Chad (Stephanie) Vondrak of Hinton; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Reuter of Hospers, Iowa; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern; one son, Patrick in infancy; one brother, Richard (Marie) Elliott; and one brother-in-law, Jerome Reuter.