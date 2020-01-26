Elk Point, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Patricia A. Wells, 60, of Elk Point, formerly Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.
Celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Patty was born on May 21, 1959, in Sioux City, to Emmett and Lucile (Sterling) White. She attended West High School, but got her diploma through the ILC from North High without ever stepping foot through the school. She then went on to manage a bread store for Continental Baking for eight years.
In 1974, she met and started seeing Tim Wells. They married in 1977 and were married for 23 years. Later in life, Patty went back to school to become a travel agent in Omaha, and worked in the field for six years before the September 11th incidents pushed things around in the travel world. She left the travel business and went through a bout with breast cancer and came through that well. After the treatment, she went back to work and started with a couple places that did not work out, before getting a job with Tyson Foods. She worked on the shipping dock seven days a week. She picked up a part-time job with Hard Rock Casino when it opened in town. Patty loved music and winning things on the radio.
Left to cherish her memory are the greatest joys of her life, her beloved daughters, Ashley Wells (Jason Dailey) of Sioux City, Lindsey Wells of Sioux City, and Courtney (Tony) Bahr of Beresford, S.D.; and her only son, Jason Wells of Sioux City; grandchildren, Cameron, Cayden, Harper, Jayce, Anthony and Tyler, and her only granddaughter, Ella; beloved sister, Karen (Gary) Lien; and nephews, Todd (Lesli) Lien and their daughters, Cary and Suthy and Kirk (Brandie) Lien and their children, Kevin and Braelynn, all of Sioux City, and Christopher (Jennifer Meierhenry) Storms of Omaha.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Judy Storms.