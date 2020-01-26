Patricia A. Wells

Patty was born on May 21, 1959, in Sioux City, to Emmett and Lucile (Sterling) White. She attended West High School, but got her diploma through the ILC from North High without ever stepping foot through the school. She then went on to manage a bread store for Continental Baking for eight years.

In 1974, she met and started seeing Tim Wells. They married in 1977 and were married for 23 years. Later in life, Patty went back to school to become a travel agent in Omaha, and worked in the field for six years before the September 11th incidents pushed things around in the travel world. She left the travel business and went through a bout with breast cancer and came through that well. After the treatment, she went back to work and started with a couple places that did not work out, before getting a job with Tyson Foods. She worked on the shipping dock seven days a week. She picked up a part-time job with Hard Rock Casino when it opened in town. Patty loved music and winning things on the radio.