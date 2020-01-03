Patricia Barry
Patricia "Pat" Barry

Danbury, Iowa

Patricia “Pat” M. Barry, 88, of Danbury, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek, Iowa.

A funeral Mass will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with visitation prior to the Mass from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury. Father Richard D. Ball will officiate with committal services following in the Danbury Catholic Cemetery of Danbury. The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her four children, Betsy (Larry) Hubert of Lamberton, Minn., Kathleen (Rick) Friedman of Sioux Falls, S.D., Robert (Pamela) Barry of Sioux City, and Jean Barry of Danbury; grandchildren, Clayton (Randi) Hubert, Michael (Kiki) Hubert, Kelsey (Aaron) Hagen, Charlie (Tessa) Hubert, Danielle (Andrew) Block, Ross (Cheyenne) Friedman, Barry (Juliette) Friedman, Joel Barry, Meredith (Rob) Hill, Pat (Monica) Ferdig, and Lindsay (Jeremy) Cisco; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Josephine) Fitzpatrick of Waukee, Iowa; sister-in-law, Midge Barry of Danbury; and extended family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Tom” Barry (Sept. 23, 2009); son, Daniel Barry (1982); and two brothers, Thomas H. (Naomi) Fitzpatrick and Robert (Marigene) Fitzpatrick.

