Le Mars, Iowa
Patricia Dahm, 65, of Le Mars, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her home.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Patricia Lynn Haire was born Jan. 27, 1954, in Sioux City, to John and Doris (Butcher) Haire. She was raised in Sioux City and graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1973. After graduation, she began working at Palmer Candy and later, at Johnson Cookies, both in Sioux City.
Patricia was united in marriage to Raymond Dahm on Oct. 11, 1975, at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. They lived in Sioux City until 1984, when they moved to Le Mars. Pat primarily stayed home and raised her children, and later babysat for her grandchildren.
Pat loved her grandchildren and children, and spending time with her family and friends was her favorite. She enjoyed entertaining them at her home; some of her favorite times were spent relaxing by their swimming pool. She will be remembered as an excellent cook and baker. She loved watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals, and NASCAR. She enjoyed gardening, with a special love for yellow roses, and decorating with lawn ornaments. She also enjoyed going to the casino; she was always up for a good time.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Amber (Mike) Lilly of Le Mars, and her children, Bryce Dahm and Brooke Lilly; son, Eric (Elaine) Dahm of Le Mars, and his son, Ethan Dahm; siblings, Tom (Jodi) Haire, Cindy Tolle, and Cheryl (Gary) Trapp; brother-in-law, Jim Clark; and many nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandy "Snooks" Clark; and her beloved dog, Lexi.
