Patricia Everingham

Patricia 'Pat' Everingham

Sioux City

Patricia "Pat" Everingham, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brother Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Pat was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. She was born Sept. 5, 1931, to James H. Everingham and Phyllis (Norton) Everingham at St. Vincent's Hospital. Pat was educated K-12 at Cathedral School, where she was president of the last graduating class in 1949.

Pat was employed in the offices of Sioux City Grain Exchange, F. W. Woolworth, Woolco, and Americare. She traveled throughout the United States, Europe and North Africa. For many years, she was the main care provider for her aunt, Mary Norton, as well as her parents.

Pat is survived by siblings, James Everingham of Beverly Hills, Fla., and Mary Jo Everingham of Aurora, Colo.; as well as her sister-in-law, Betty Everingham; brother-in-law, Ray Casey; and nieces and nephews, Pattijo (Tyler) Dodge, Mark (Lisa) Casey, Suzie (Tod) Heier, Jim (Mauro) Casey, and Jennifer (Ryan) Hughes. Pat is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews.