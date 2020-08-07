Patricia J. Derochie
Sioux City
Patricia “Patty” Jean Derochie, 56, of Sioux City, gained her angel wings on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in McCook Lake Cemetery.
Patty was born on March 14, 1964, in Sioux City, the daughter of Burb and Marcia Beavers.
Patty had an infectious smile that lit up the whole room. She loved everybody and compassionately loved her kids and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Rusty Derochie Jr. of Bellevue, Neb., and his son, Cael; her daughter, Rebecca (Andrew) Ryan of Jefferson, S.D., and their daughters, Chloe and Abigail; four sisters; one brother; and her mother, Marcia Beavers.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents; three nephews; and more loving family members.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.