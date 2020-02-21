Patricia J. Schurdevin

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Brule Creek Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com .

Pat was born on May 11, 1945, in Akron, Iowa, first of three children born to Sivert and Rose (Scott) Hansen. She spent her first six years on farms in the Spink, S.D. area before moving to Sioux City in 1951. She attended schools in Sioux City and graduating from Central High School in 1963.

Pat married her high school sweetheart, Don, whom she had known since first grade, on July 15,1964 at Westlawn Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. She worked for Bell Telephone in Sioux City for nine years, first as an operator, then in the business office working commercial accounts and collections. She then left Bell Telephone to start raising a family of two boys, Jim and Chris. They moved to an acreage eight miles north of Elk Point in 1974. When the boys were in middle school, Pat started to work at the Elk Point Schools. She worked as a special education aid until retiring July 1, 2013 after almost 25 years of service and dedication to her students.