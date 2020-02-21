Patricia J. Schurdevin

Elk Point, S.D.
Patricia Jean Schurdevin, 74, of Elk Point, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends, after a short illness with cancer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Brule Creek Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Pat was born on May 11, 1945, in Akron, Iowa, first of three children born to Sivert and Rose (Scott) Hansen. She spent her first six years on farms in the Spink, S.D. area before moving to Sioux City in 1951. She attended schools in Sioux City and graduating from Central High School in 1963.
Pat married her high school sweetheart, Don, whom she had known since first grade, on July 15,1964 at Westlawn Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. She worked for Bell Telephone in Sioux City for nine years, first as an operator, then in the business office working commercial accounts and collections. She then left Bell Telephone to start raising a family of two boys, Jim and Chris. They moved to an acreage eight miles north of Elk Point in 1974. When the boys were in middle school, Pat started to work at the Elk Point Schools. She worked as a special education aid until retiring July 1, 2013 after almost 25 years of service and dedication to her students.
Pat was very active in the community with the ESA Ladies, Elk Point Lions, LEE and as a member of Brule Creek Lutheran Church where she was the church financial secretary and an active member of WELCA for many years. In addition to these activities, she always had a large garden and many flowers and always shared produce with her many friends and family.
She enjoyed all activities with her family, especially the grandkids, camping, fishing or just hanging out at the family acreage. Many trips included fishing trips to Canada and also a driving/camping trip to Alaska in 2008.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Don; and sons, Jim (Tracy) of Keystone, S.D., and their child, Brandon (Kristine) and their children, Grayson and Tatum, and Chris (Traci) of Brandon, S.D., and their children, Victoria Silvera, Maverick and Briah.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request that memorials be directed to St Jude's Children Hospital or The Sioux City Salvation Army.