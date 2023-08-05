Patricia Jo Skuodas

Sioux City

Patricia Jo Skuodas, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Aug.1, 2023.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patty was born on March 25, 1951 in Sioux City, to Lloyd and M. Aurabelle (Kimm) Rogers. She graduated from Heelan High School in 1969 and was united in marriage to Victor Skuodas on Feb. 16, 1974. Patty was a lifetime resident of Sioux City. She worked as a unit secretary for Iowa Public Service Co. for 5 years. She was a member of Holy Cross Parish, and a former member of St. Boniface Parish and Sacred Heart Parish. Patty was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed fishing and camping. She was a cancer survivor of 40 years and a devoted wife and homemaker who loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Vic Skuodas, Sioux City; children: Woody (Jennifer) Skuodas, Hinton, Iowa, Laurie (Mark) Dickes Sioux City, Amy (Ben) Goetz Omaha, NE; grandchildren: Wyatt Skuodas, Sara Skuodas, Drew Dickes, Adam Dickes, Kaitlyn Dickes, Ella Goetz, Patrick Goetz, and Jonah Goetz; siblings: Donna Brady, Kansas City, MO, Juanita (John) Andersen, Mt. Vernon, Iowa, Risa Stanbary, Cottage Grove, Minn., and Jim (Doris) Rogers, Clive, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Frank Brady.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a donation in Patty's name.