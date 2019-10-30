Sioux City
Patricia K. Condon, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Jerome Cosgrove will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Pat was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Chicago, Ill.; she was the daughter of Stewart and Margaret (Rask) Smith. She spent her early years in Red Granite, Wis., and Memphis, Tenn., before coming to Sioux City. Pat graduated from Central High School in 1950 and began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co.
On May 26, 1953, Pat married Charles H. Condon at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. He passed away on May 8, 2016, in Sioux City.
Pat was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, The Round Robin Bridge Club and the IOU Investment Club. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Lake Okoboji, reading, playing bridge and traveling. Pat never missed her hair appointment or an episode of Days of Our Lives.
Survivors include her children, Mark Condon (Shelley), Steve Condon (Barb), Lisa Davidson (George), David Condon (Debbie), Amy Rus (Jeff), all of Sioux City, Christy Goeden (Bill) of McCook Lake, S.D., Dan Condon (Jennifer) of Spokane, Wash., and Becky Condon (Ronnie) of Sioux City; 20 grandchildren, Matt, Alex, Cassidy, Kip, Heath, Adam, Amanda, Jessie, William, Joshua, Carleigh, Holly, Katie, Bo, Eric, Andrew, Desiree, Jake, Tyler and Yeni; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chuck; a brother, Jack; two sisters, Betty and Barb; and a great-grandson, Cameron Condon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, The Carmelite Monastery or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The Condon family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation for the loving care Pat received from the staff, who became our friends, at Northern Hills, Whispering Creek Reflections and UnityPoint-St. Luke's.