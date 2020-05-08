Patricia Knutson
Centerville, S.D.
Patricia Knutson, 71, of Centerville, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Due to the COVID-19 related gathering restrictions, Patty's family will have a private burial now and will host a celebration of life service at a later date to properly celebrate her life with her family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Wass Funeral Home in Beresford, S.D. Condolences may be sent online to wassfuneralhome.com.
She leaves to mourn 22 first cousins; three aunts; several godchildren; dear friends, Gayle Slattery, Cindy Struckman-Johnson, and Joan Hefner; sisters-in-law, Penny Newcomb and Peggy Meyer; brother-in-law, David J. Jorgenson; extended family members; and many friends.
Thank you to her Comfort-Keepers, Kim who took her for rides in the country, and to the staff at Touchmark. Blessed be her memory.
