Patricia L. AuMiller, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.
Patricia was born on Sept. 30, 1935, in Raymondville, Texas, the daughter of Fredrick and LuRee (Knight) Akard II. She graduated from the Montrose County High School in Colorado in 1953. She then attended Western State College for one year, and then Colorado State University.
On Dec. 26, 1954, Patricia was united in marriage to Frank AuMiller. In 1960, they moved to Rockford, Ill., where Patricia worked in the learning and media center at the Vandercook Elementary School. Later, she worked as a accounting clerk at the YMCA, retiring in 1995. During 1999, they moved to Gold Canyon, outside of Phoenix, Ariz. In 2012, they moved to Sioux City to be closer to their family.
Patricia was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed golf, bowling, playing bridge with friends, and cooking.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Renee AuMiller of Holstein, Iowa; three grandchildren, Roxanne Stevenson, Luke Harwath, and Patrick AuMiller; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gregory AuMiller; brother, Fred Akard III; and sister, Mary Peterson.