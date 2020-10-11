Patricia M. Graham

Sioux City

Patricia M. Graham, 93, of Sioux City, died peacefully in her sleep with her rosary in her hands at a local care facility on Oct. 7, 2020.

Visitation will begin 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at the Church of the Nativity, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patricia Mary Clarey was born on Jan. 15, 1927, at rural Merrill, Iowa, to John Francis and Esther Imogene (McCorkell) Clarey. She graduated from Liberty Consolidated High School in 1944, and was married to Dwight F. Graham at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ellendale, Iowa on Feb. 7, 1945. For several years they lived on a farm near Merrill and in 1951, they moved to Sioux City, where Patricia spent the rest of her long life. She was a "homemaker" in the truest sense of the word.